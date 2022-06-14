flooding

Watch: Dramatic Video Shows Montana House Collapsing Into Yellowstone River

Startling video shows the moment a large waterfront house in Gardiner, Montana, collapsed into the Yellowstone River as the region was battered by historic floods.

The home fell Monday when its stilts, partially standing in the fast-moving water, appeared to break. The home was seen perilously leaning into the water before falling into the current.

The large brown house was seen floating down the river before pieces of wood appear to break off.

The area of Yellowstone and nearby Montana have seen a deluge of rain and rapidly melting snowpack, triggering massive flooding and mudslides. The floods were so bad it forced the evacuation of some parts of Yellowstone National Park. 

