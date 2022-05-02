Watch: First 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet Arrivals Bring ‘Gilded Glamour' to UES

The stars have begun their grand arrivals at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, marking the official kickoff of the 2022 Met Gala.

Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony, Vogue’s livestream hosts, were among the event’s early arrivals. Hudgens wore a sheer black Moschino gown paired with Jimmy Cho shoes, while Anthony sparkled in a reddish-brown satin cut-out dress designed by LaQuan Smith.

Blake Lively shimmered onto the Met Gala’s red carpet in a metallic gown with a massive bow that flowed into a train. Lively's dress transformed on the carpet, losing the bow and gaining a new color. Lively was accompanied by her tuxedo-wearing husband and gala co-host, Ryan Reynolds.

Watch as Blake Lively graces the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. Pictures won’t do this dress justice: The Versace gown she wore for the event unfurled into a totally new dress in the middle of the event’s red carpet. Here’s a video that shows how the gown’s train unfolded to reveal a brand-new look.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Singer and actress Janelle Monae came dripping in sparkles with a black and white hooded Ralph Lauren gown, according to Vogue.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, another host of the evening, arrived with his wife wearing a black tuxedo with exaggerated lapels.

Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour pulled up in royal fashion, adorning a crown as she graced the event's red carpet.

Tiaras could be a staple accessory to look out for throughout the star-studded evening, as Emma Chamberlain topped off her two-piece ensemble and vintage Cartier diamonds with a princess tiara.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams walked onto the red carpet with a message embroidered into his coat: "End Gun Violence."

Some of the other early red carpet arrivals included singers Jon Baptiste, Shawn Mendes, Normani, and Camilla Cabello. Models Joan Small and Kaia Gerber arrived in stunning fashion, while actor Ashton Sanders and Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim also arrived in style.

The Met Gala started in 1948 as a typical New York City fundraiser, but has evolved into one of the year’s biggest, wildest nights in fashion. Here’s everything you need to know about its history, how to get a ticket, and some of its most iconic looks.