Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson granted bail after being arrested in Hong Kong for gun possession

A Washington state senator was arrested in Hong Kong for carrying a gun that was not registered in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, his website and local media reported. He was released on bail on Monday.

Jeff Wilson was arrested after landing at the Hong Kong International Airport on Saturday. He was traveling with his wife for a five-week vacation in Southeast Asia, his website said. His gun was not registered in the financial hub but is registered in Washington, the statement added.

According to Hong Kong’s public broadcaster RTHK, Wilson appeared in court Monday to face the charge of possession of arms without a license and was granted bail.

“It was an honest mistake, and I expect the situation to be resolved shortly,” he was quoted as saying on his website. It said Wilson's next hearing is due on Oct. 30.

After Monday's hearing at the Shatin Magistrates’ Courts, Wilson had to surrender his travel documents, the local newspaper The Standard reported. It said the next hearing will take place at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts.

Hong Kong's Customs and Excise Department declined to comment as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Under Hong Kong law, it is illegal to carry a firearm without a license. Offenders face a fine of up to $100,000 and can be sentenced to up to 14 years if convicted. However, typically the Magistrates' Courts grant a maximum two-year sentence for cases they handle, the judiciary's website said.