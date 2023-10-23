China

Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson arrested at Hong Kong airport over gun in bag

Wilson, R-Longview, said he discovered the unloaded pistol in his carry-on bag after it passed through airport security in Portland without notice.

Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, in 2021.
Courtesy Senate Republican Caucus

A Washington state senator was arrested at the airport in Hong Kong and charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, his office said.

Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, was detained at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday night after he found a pistol in his carry-on bag and reported it to customs officials.

He was released on bail Sunday and faces a hearing Oct. 30.

“It was an honest mistake, and I expect the situation to be resolved shortly,” he said in a statement.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Wilson said he did not realize the unloaded weapon was in his bag when he passed through security at the airport in Portland, Oregon, where it was not detected by baggage screeners.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

China
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us