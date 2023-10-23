Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson arrested at Hong Kong airport over gun in bag

A Washington state senator was arrested at the airport in Hong Kong and charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, his office said.

Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, was detained at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday night after he found a pistol in his carry-on bag and reported it to customs officials.

He was released on bail Sunday and faces a hearing Oct. 30.

“It was an honest mistake, and I expect the situation to be resolved shortly,” he said in a statement.

Wilson said he did not realize the unloaded weapon was in his bag when he passed through security at the airport in Portland, Oregon, where it was not detected by baggage screeners.

