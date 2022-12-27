Want to Return Your Holiday Gift? Here Are Some Tips

As the year draws to a close, so does the holiday season. Gifts were bought and received. What if the gift didn't land? What if it doesn't fit? Here are some tips on handling returns.

The most important piece of advice: read through the exchange and return policy from wherever the item was bought — whether online or in-store.

For online purchases, some stores can be flexible. Purchases from international stores, however, are not only more difficult to accomplish but can also be pricey with potential return shipping costs incurred by the customer.

For in-store purchases, the tried-but-true mantra of "keep your receipt" remains. Also, make sure to take an ID when you return in person as some stores require identification.

Electronic gifts can be more complicated as returns may go through the item's manufacturer. However, each store is different so make sure to check the store's policies on electronic items and review the manufacturer's warranty before buying.

For future gift-giving and easy returns, make sure to ask for gift receipts or provide gift receipts!