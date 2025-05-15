Walmart says it will raise prices due to tariff costs

Walmart’s first-quarter profit slipped, and it said it must raise prices due to higher costs from tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump.

The nation’s largest retailers posted strong quarterly sales Thursday and said it expects sales growth of 3.5% to 4.5% in the second quarter.

Like many other U.S. companies, however, it did not issue a profit outlook for the quarter because of the chaotic environment, with stated U.S. tariff policies changing constantly. The company maintained its full-year guidance issued in February.

Many Americans have pulled back on spending as they grow uneasy about the economy. Government data revealed slowing sales growth for retailers Thursday. Walmart said Thursday that its consumers remain cautious and selective. Trump’s tariffs on China and other countries threaten the low-price model that is at the core of Walmart’s success.

Trump’s threatened 145% import taxes on Chinese goods were reduced to 30% in a deal announced Monday, with some of the higher tariffs on pause for 90 days.

Retailers and importers had largely stopped shipping shoes, clothes, toys, and other items with the duties so high, but many will now resume importing from China in the narrow window, hoping to avoid sparse shelves this fall. Yet many retailers say they must raise prices to tariff costs. And they are also bracing for higher shipping costs fueled by a surge of companies scrambling to get their goods on ships to the U.S.

Walmart has built in hedges against some tariff threats. Two-thirds of Walmart’s merchandise is sourced in the U.S., with groceries driving much of that. Groceries account for roughly 60%, of Walmart’s U.S. business.

Still, Walmart isn’t immune.

“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible,” Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon told industry analysts Thursday. “But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins.”

McMillon said price increases on the shelves will feel more gradual, but they had already begun as early as April, and they accelerated in May. The company said it has been focused on back-to-school receipts.

McMillon said that it imports general merchandise from all over the world from dozens of countries. But China, in particular, represents a big chunk of volume in certain categories like electronics and toys.

Tariffs on countries like Costa Rica, Peru and Colombia are raising costs on groceries like bananas, avocados, coffee and roses, he said. Walmart is absorbing costs on general merchandise within departments and not yet passing along rising costs in some cases.

Walmart is also asking suppliers to change input materials for components, for example, using fiberglass instead of aluminum, which Trump hit with tariffs in early March.

Walmart earned $4.45 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, down from $5.10 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were 61 cents, exceeding the 58 cent projections from industry analysts, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 2.5% to $165.61 billion, just short of analyst estimates.

Walmart’s U.S. comparable sales — those from established physical stores and online channels — rose 4.5% in the second quarter, though that’s slowed from a 4.6% bump in the previous quarter, and a 5.3% increase in the third quarter of 2024.

Shares fell 4% at the opening bell Thursday.

Business was fueled by health and wellness items as well as groceries. Sales were weaker in home and sporting good, which was offset by robust sales of toys, automotive goods and kid’s clothing, the company said.

Global e-commerce sales rose 22%, up from 16% in the previous quarter.

Walmart is among the first major U.S. retailers to report financial results and the numbers can provide a hint as to the mood of the American shopper and how the tariffs are impacting its business.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced higher first-quarter profit and sales, underscoring the online behemoth’s hold on shoppers looking for low prices in an uncertain economy.

Amazon brought in foreign goods before Trump’s tariffs took effect. And CEO Andy Jassy said that many of its third party sellers did the same.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Amazon Tuesday over reported plans to display the cost of President Donald Trump’s tariffs next to product prices on its site. Amazon later confirmed the plans were “never approved” and are “not going to happen.”