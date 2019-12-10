Walmart

Walmart Canada Removes Sweater Featuring Santa as Fan of ‘Colombian Snow’

The retailer said the sweaters “do not represent Walmart Canada’s values and have no place on our website."

Walmart Canada

Walmart removed a Christmas sweater Monday from its Canadian website that portrayed Santa Claus as a fan of “grade A, Colombian snow.”

The sweaters, advertised as “Men’s Let it Snow Ugly Christmas Sweater,” had been sold by a third-party seller on the website of the company’s Canada division, a spokesman said in a statement.

They “do not represent Walmart Canada’s values and have no place on our website,” the statement said, adding: “We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”

U.S. & World

TIME Magazine 19 mins ago

Teen Activist Greta Thunberg Is Time’s 2019 Person of the Year

Jersey City Shootout 27 mins ago

Jersey City Mayor: Shooters Targeted Jewish Market

The sweater depicts “jolly old St. Nick” sitting on a couch in front of a table with three white lines. The product description said it “captures that moment when Santa is finally ready to enjoy that sweet, imported snow.”

Get more at NBC News

This article tagged under:

WalmartChristmas
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us