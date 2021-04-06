Kamala Harris

VP Kamala Harris Officially Moves Into the Naval Observatory

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were living temporarily in Blair House while the Naval Observatory underwent renovations

By NBC Washington Staff

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris officially moved into her residence at the Naval Observatory Tuesday night, according to NBC News.

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were living temporarily in Blair House, the president’s guest quarters, while the Naval Observatory underwent renovations.

For the first official time, the vice president took off from Joint Base Andrews (JBA) aboard Marine Two en route to the Naval Observatory a little after 7 p.m.

“The vice president and second gentleman will move in to the Naval Observatory residence today," an official told NBC News. "VP Harris and the second gentleman did not initially move into the residence at the Naval Observatory to allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied. The repairs included maintenance on the HVAC system, replacement [of] the liners in the chimneys and refurbishing of some of the hardwood floors.”

