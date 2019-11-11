Virginia Doctor Allegedly Performed Hysterectomies, Tied Fallopian Tubes Without Consent

One patient said in federal court documents that she was "shocked" to learn she'd undergone a total abdominal hysterectomy

Getty Images, File

A Virginia doctor allegedly performed hysterectomies and tied a patient's fallopian tubes without consent, federal authorities said in court documents, NBC News reported.

Javaid Perwaiz, 69, was arrested Friday and charged with health care fraud and making false statements to federal investigators, according to papers filed in the Eastern District of Virginia.

In one case, Perwaiz, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Chesapeake, told a woman she needed a hysterectomy after discovering the “imminent onset” of cancer, the documents said. The patient objected and asked instead for a less invasive operation, in which only her ovaries were removed, the court papers said.

When the woman awoke from surgery, “she was shocked to discover Perwaiz performed a total abdominal hysterectomy.” The doctor cut the patient’s bladder in the process, causing sepsis and requiring a six-day hospital stay, investigators claimed.

