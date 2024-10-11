See the viral bike video that's resonating with phone-weary parents around the world

Parents are saying that a viral video showing the horrors of teen phone addiction is “powerful” and “hits deep.”

The video ad, posted on Sept. 16 by the Spain-based sportswear brand Siroko, is captioned, “How much life is consumed by your phone?” and has more than 19 million views on TikTok.

The story in the video is about a young girl who is excited to receive a cell phone for Christmas. She very quickly becomes attached to the device — texting from her bed, taking selfies, playing mobile games and typing while walking. She eats with her phone, is distracted by text messages while doing homework and performs a social media dance with friends.

Despite a growing sense of fatigue, she can’t put the phone down.

The girl starts falling asleep in class, becomes the target of online bullying and accidentally finds porn on a website. When her parents try taking the phone away, she screams hysterically.

It’s only when the girl sees a bike in her garage that she reacts with wonder.

The video ends with the girl gliding down the street on a bike with the wind in her hair and a smile growing across her face.

Parents on Instagram and TikTok said the video’s message was “fantastic” and worthy of a Super Bowl ad placement. Comments (in a variety of languages) included:

“Why did this make me cry???”

“Childhood is worth protecting!”

“It is not about kids at all. It is about all of us. Kids are just mirrors.”

“Our sweet children deserve better than this!”

“This hits deep.”

“Omg this ad made me cry. I have a 6 year old and I am terrified at what the future looks like with a digital device in her life.”

“So powerful.”

Half of teens said they felt "addicted" to their phones in a 2016 Common Sense Media survey.

The survey also found that 72% of teens “feel the need to immediately respond” to phone notifications, and more than one-third of families say they argue over the topic of cell phones every day.

