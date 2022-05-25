Uvalde School Shooting

Vigils Held in Uvalde and Other Cities Across the Country After School Shooting

Mourners in Uvalde, San Antonio and Austin gathered to mourn the 19 students and two teachers killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Mourners in Uvalde and other Texas cities held vigils Wednesday for the 19 children and two teachers killed in Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school.

“Our hearts are broken. We are devastated,” Pastor Tony Gruben of Baptist Temple Church said at the Uvalde County Fairplex Wednesday evening.

Other vigils in Texas cities were held in San Antonio and in the state capital of Austin, while people in cities nationwide from New York to San Diego also grieved for the losses.

In San Antonio, around 80 miles to the east, a crying woman distributed flowers and balloons to the mourners who gathered at San Fernando Cathedral.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Children shouldn’t suffer at the hands of anyone,” said San Antonio resident Justin “Tex” Mire, a father of four. “You always have to believe there’s hope.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

More Uvalde School Shooting Coverage

Uvalde School Shooting 2 hours ago

Photos: Uvalde Remembers Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims

Uvalde School Shooting 3 hours ago

Uvalde School District Had an Extensive Safety Plan. 19 Children Were Killed Anyway.

Click here for complete coverage of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

This article tagged under:

Uvalde School Shooting
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us