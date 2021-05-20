Video Shows Virginia Deputy Rushing to Lift Car Trapping Woman in Wreck

Bodycam video shows a heroic rescue by a Gloucester County Sheriff’s deputy in Virginia who lifted a crashed car to save a woman trapped in the wreckage.

Deputy Jon Holt helped free a driver who was inside an overturned vehicle with her head pinned under the sunroof after the crash May 7, the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office said. He also calmed her terrified child.

The video shows Holt rushing to help the woman as her child shouts, "Mommy!"

Holt is heard telling the child to move. The video goes dark, but Holt can be heard groaning and straining.

Then, he asks, “Is your head clear?”

He moved the car “through sheer will and determination,” because he was scared the woman’s life was in peril, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman moved into a safer position, and Holt provided first aid, according to the sheriff’s office.

Virginia State Police then took over the scene.

The woman survived and was charged in the crash, according to state police. The charge or charges were not made public at this time for privacy reasons, authorities said.

This is the second time that Holt has been lauded as a life-saving hero.

In February, Holt was awarded Top Cop Awards from the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line after rescuing two people from a burning home the year before.