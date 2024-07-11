Florida

United Airlines jet makes unscheduled landing in Florida after passenger bites flight attendant

The passenger was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Orlando police said in an email Thursday afternoon

By Associated Press

United Airlines Boeing 787-9.
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

 A United Airlines jet from Miami to New Jersey made an unscheduled landing in Orlando, Florida, this week after a passenger became “aggressive and disruptive,” the airline said.

Video aired by WSVN-TV shows a fight between a woman and a flight attendant in the cabin of the aircraft. The cellphone video appears to show a passenger putting her face on the flight attendant’s shoulder during the struggle, and coming away with a piece of his shirt in her mouth.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Air Travel 22 hours ago

American Airlines flight aborts take-off after tire issue on runway

Air Travel Jul 3

Delta goes pasta-only for thousands of international travelers after ‘spoiled' food forced a flight to divert

United flight 762 was enroute to Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday when it was diverted to Orlando after the passenger became disruptive, authorities said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed,” United said in a statement to NBC Miami.

The passenger was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Orlando police said in an email Thursday afternoon. No arrest has been made.

About 30 passengers were injured on their way from Madrid, Spain to Montevideo, Uruguay.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us