Video shows California wildfire from International Space Station

A video shared on social media shows the Palisades Fire from the International Space Station.

The video, shared by Sen on X, shows the Palisades Fire as red spots just as it was beginning to grow on the mountains near Pacific Palisades at around 3:20 a.m. PT. on Jan 9.

The Palisades wildfire filmed from our 4K camera on the International Space Station as it orbited above Los Angeles towards San Diego, California. Recorded on 09 January at 03:20 PST (11:20 UTC) pic.twitter.com/D1mrU8fqBI — sen (@sen) January 9, 2025

At the time, the station was orbiting above Los Angeles towards San Diego, California.

Since the Palisades fire broke out on Jan. 7, it has destroyed more than 10,000 structures. The area scorched by all the Los Angeles fires so far this past week is equal to three times the size of Manhattan, making them one of the most devastating natural disasters in Southern California history.