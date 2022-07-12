North Carolina

Video Shows Little Leaguers Hitting the Ground as Gunshots Ring Out During Tournament

Some teams have pulled out of N.C. state championships, with one group saying the shooting was "too traumatic" to consider returning

FILE - baseballs
Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

A weekend active shooter scare at a sports park hosting North Carolina's Little League championships has shaken some of the participating teams enough that they've withdrawn.

Police in Wilson, North Carolina, said Monday that any fear may be misplaced, as there was no active shooter, and no one appeared to have been targeted by the roughly 10:30 a.m. gunfire Sunday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dramatic video of the incident obtained by NBC affiliate WITM of Eastern North Carolina shows elementary school-age children on the field hitting the ground at the sound of three gunshots. Some adults and children in the dugout and on the sidelines appear to repeatedly yell and scream, "Get down!"

The station reported that one round appeared to cross the outfield and come to a stop near at least one player. The day's play was canceled, but the tournament resumed Monday, with some teams absent.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

U.S. & World

capitol riot Jun 9

Jan. 6 Hearing Updates: Panel Details Meetings Between Trump, Advisors on Overturning Election

capitol riot 35 mins ago

Who Is Jason Van Tatenhove?

This article tagged under:

North Carolinashootinglittle league
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us