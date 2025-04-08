Video shows train slamming into grain trailer in Minnesota

A wild scene was caught on camera as a freight train struck a semi-trailer in Minnesota last week, sending grain flying in all directions.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Friday afternoon when a semi-truck attempted to make a right turn into a business off of U.S. Highway 14 in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.

When the truck attempted to make the right turn, it went across a railroad crossing, where it was hit by a Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad train, according to police. A dashboard camera from a Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to capture the violent impact, showing grain spilling all over the roadway.

The force of the impact split the grain trailer in half, and the locomotive sustained damage from the crash, according to authorities.

The two occupants of the train were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and the semi driver was able to escape serious injury, police said.

There was no immediate word of any citations in relation to the crash, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down when approaching a railroad crossing, to stop and listen for an oncoming train, and to look both ways before attempting to cross.