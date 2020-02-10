Vanessa Bryant Says Her Brain ‘Refuses to Accept’ That Gianna and Kobe Bryant Are Gone

Vanessa Bryant continues to mourn the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

It's been just over two weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers legend passed away in a helicopter crash with Gigi and seven others in Calabasas, Calif. In the days following their deaths, Vanessa, who is also mom to daughters Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant and Capri Kobe Bryant, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Vanessa wrote. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe -- the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna -- a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

On Monday, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a video of Gianna playing basketball.

"I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone," Vanessa wrote alongside the video on Monday. "I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong."

"Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?! I'm so mad," she continued. "She had so much life to live."

"Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I'm not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I'm here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri," Vanessa told her social media followers. "I know what I'm feeling is normal. It's part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there's anyone out there that's experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all."

A public memorial service for Kobe and Gigi will be held on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.