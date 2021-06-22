Vanessa Bryant Reaches Settlement in Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others

Vanessa Bryant and other plaintiffs have reached a settlement agreement with Island Express Helicopters in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed nine, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

The confidential settlement was reached and it still needs to be finalized by the court.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Vanessa Bryant brought the case on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of herself and her surviving three daughters, including the youngest, Capri.

The case named as defendants the estate of the late chopper pilot, Ara Zobayan, plus Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp.

The suit faulted Island Express for allowing the helicopter to be flown in "heavy fog and low clouds,'' which prompted law enforcement agencies and tour companies to ground their helicopters.

In addition to the 50-year-old pilot, Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, the crash killed: John Altobelli, 56, longtime coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team, along with his wife, Keri, 46, and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa, a teammate of Gianna on Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy basketball team.

Sarah Chester, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who also played with Gianna and Alyssa, Christina Mauser, 38, one of Bryant's assistant coaches on the Mamba Academy team.