Decision 2024

Vance campaign plane makes emergency landing in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport officials said that a chartered aircraft had reported a problem after takeoff but was able to land and taxi normally.

By Associated Press

JD Vance
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance’s campaign plane had to return to the Milwaukee airport on Friday after its initial takeoff because of an issue with one of the doors.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport officials said that a chartered aircraft had reported a problem after takeoff but was able to land and taxi normally.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Campaign spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk confirmed to AP that the aircraft was the Vance campaign plane, which she said had a problem with a door seal.

Van Kirk says the issue was resolved, and the plane took off again for Cincinnati.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Vance, the running mate of former President Donald Trump, held a campaign event at the Milwaukee Police Association earlier Friday.

Senator JD Vance formally accepted the GOP vice president nomination on Wednesday at the Republican National Convention.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us