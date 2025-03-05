Trump administration

VA Secretary Doug Collins is designated survivor during Trump's address

By Mike Gavin

Doug Collins
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins will serve as designated survivor during President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday.

Collins will not be in attendance for the speech at the U.S. Capitol, watching it instead from a secure location afar, to preserve the Constitutional line of succession to the presidency in the event of a cataclysmic event.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The designated survivor would take the reins of government in the case of catastrophe that could incapacitate the president, vice president, speaker of the House and others in the presidential line of succession.

A cabinet member is typically selected to serve as designated survivor for high-profile political events like the State of the Union, inaugurations, and presidential speeches to joint sessions of Congress.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

For Trump's second inauguration, no designated survivor was selected.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us