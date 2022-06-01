Uvalde Shooter's Grandmother in ‘Good' Condition, Will Have Long Road to Recovery

The grandmother of the Uvalde gunman, who killed 21 people in last week’s elementary school shooting that tore apart a small Texas community, is slowly recovering from a gunshot wound to the face, a San Antonio hospital said Wednesday.

Celia "Sally" Gonzales, 66, was the shooter's first victim the morning of May 24. Despite her grievous injuries, she managed to call for help and was eventually flown by helicopter more than 80 miles to San Antonio's University Hospital.

She arrived in critical condition and has since been upgraded to "good" condition, which typically means a patient is stable and their recovery is progressing, according to a hospital spokesperson.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.