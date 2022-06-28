Uvalde School Shooting

Uvalde School Shooter's Grandmother Released From Hospital

Celia “Sally” Gonzales, 66, was shot in the face at her home by her grandson

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The grandmother of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was released from the hospital, officials said Tuesday.

Celia “Sally” Gonzales, 66, was shot in the face at her home by her grandson before he opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Gonzales was able to call for help and was taken by helicopter to San Antonio’s University Hospital.

She arrived in critical condition and was later upgraded to good condition.

President Joe Biden delivered an address to the country Thursday night, following the mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas. Here’s the full speech.
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Uvalde School Shooting
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us