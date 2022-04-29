USC Settles Lawsuits With 80 Men Who Accused Doctor of Sexual Misconduct

The University of Southern California settled lawsuits with 80 former students, many of them gay men, who accused a campus doctor of sexual misconduct over the course of two decades, officials said Friday.

The resolution marks a key point in holding USC "accountable for its failure to protect" students from Dr. Dennis Kelly, according to attorney Mikayla Kellogg, whose firm represented 57 of the 80 male plaintiffs.

Kelly insisted he did not improperly touch any students.

"I am glad that the complaints have been dismissed and to put this matter behind me," he said in statement to NBC News. "I did nothing wrong."

