US Tourist Falls Into Mount Vesuvius Crater While Taking Selfie

The family hiked up Vesuvius from the town of Ottaviano and accessed the top of the volcano through a forbidden trail

An aerial view of the Mount Vesuvius crater in Campania, Italy.
A 23-year-old American man was rescued over the weekend after falling into the crater of Mount Vesuvius in Italy while taking a selfie.

The man visited the famed volcano, notorious for destroying the Roman city of Pompeii and blanketing it in ash in 79 A.D, with two family members on Saturday.

The family hiked up Vesuvius from the town of Ottaviano and accessed the top of the volcano through a forbidden trail, Paolo Cappelli, the president of the Presidio Permanente Vesuvio, a base at the top of Vesuvius where guides operate from, told NBC News over the phone. 

"This family took another trail, closed to tourists, even if there was a small gate and 'no access' signs," Cappelli said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

