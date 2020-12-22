US Postal Service Dealing with ‘Historic' Volume of Holiday Mail

If you mailed-out holiday gifts weeks ago thinking the packages would arrive in plenty of time for Christmas Day, you may want to check the status of the delivery.

The United State Postal Service said it is dealing with a historic record of holiday volume.

“This negative impact is compounded by the temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail,” said USPS spokesperson Tim Norman.

Joe Delgado said he ordered gifts for his family in late November, but they’ve yet to arrive in the mail. The optometry student said he learned from the USPS that the gifts have been in a mail distribution facility in suburban Frankfort, since December 9th.

“I try hard to make stuff and prepare stuff for people and get something really cool and not having this year is kind of lame,” Delgado said.

The American Postal Workers Union said nearly 19,000 postal employees are currently in quarantine after either contracting, or being exposed to, the coronavirus.

“You have to understand that we’ve had people exposed to the virus. They’ve had childcare issues or they’re not able to come to work,” said APWU Local 1 Chicago president Keith Richardson.

Richardson said the postal workers are working with management to make sure that the packages and letters are delivered on time before the holidays.

The USPS said its 644,000 employees continue to work diligently to address issues and remain focused on delivering the holidays and beyond for the nation.