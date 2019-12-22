Afghanistan

US Military: American Service Member Killed in Afghanistan

The statement did not identify the U.S. soldier or say where in Afghanistan the service member was killed

U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Canfield, File

An American service member was killed in action on Monday in Afghanistan, the U.S. military said in a statement, without providing further details.

The statement did not identify the U.S. soldier or say where in Afghanistan the service member was killed. It stressed that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, names of service member killed in action are being withheld for 24 hours, until the notification of the family is completed.

Last month, two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province. The Taliban claimed responsibility for that crash, saying they had downed the helicopter, causing many fatalities. The U.S. military dismissed the Taliban claim as false.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 54 mins ago

Inside Impeachment: How an ‘Urgent’ Tip Became ‘High Crimes’

parental leave 7 hours ago

Most US Workers Still Pay Price of No Paid Parental Leave

Monday's death brings the number of U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year to 20. There have also been three non-combat deaths this year. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year war.

This article tagged under:

AfghanistanMilitary
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us