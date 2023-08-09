cars

U.S. investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in more than 1.1 million older Ram pickup trucks

The agency says it has 380 complaints about the problem that include three crashes but no injuries

A Ram 1500 pickup truck is offered for sale
Scott Olson/Getty Images

U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a probe into reports that some older Ram 1500 pickup trucks can lose power-steering assistance with little or no warning.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers over 1.1 million pickups from the 2013 through 2016 model years.

Ford Jul 28

Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly

news Jul 17

Ford cuts prices on its electric F-150 Lightning pickups by as much as $10,000

The agency says it has 380 complaints about the problem that include three crashes but no injuries. Investigators say in documents posted Tuesday that if the power steering fails, it takes extra effort to steer the trucks and drivers could lose control.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, recalled 440 pickups in 2016 to fix a power steering problem. But the agency says the complaints indicate a similar failure in trucks that are outside the scope of the recall.

The agency says the recall query will determine if enough vehicles were recalled or if another safety defect might be causing problems.

Stellantis said it is cooperating with NHTSA in the investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

cars
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us