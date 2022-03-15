Russia-Ukraine War

US Farmers Feel the Squeeze as Ukraine Invasion Sends Livestock Feed Costs Higher

The farmers are also being affected by rising fuel costs, as many of them use diesel to power their tractors and other heavy machinery

A Black Angus Cattle Ranch Amid Meat Shortages
Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could force some livestock farmers in the Midwest to pay double for animal feed, a tight enough squeeze to push farms out of business, farmers and agriculture experts say.

Commodity prices for corn — part of the essential diet for steers, pigs, chickens and turkeys — had been on the rise before the war began about three weeks ago, and they have skyrocketed since then, demonstrating how the conflict is affecting industries globally.

The farmers are also being affected by rising fuel costs, as many of them use diesel to power their tractors and other heavy machinery.

