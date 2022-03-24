US Expected to Announce Plans to Accept Up to 100K Ukrainian Refugees

The United States is expected to announce that it will open its doors for up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others, a source familiar with the Biden administration's thinking told NBC News.

The U.S. will manage this goal through multiple different avenues, including the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, nonimmigrant and immigrant visas, and others, the source said. A focus will be placed on welcoming Ukrainians who already have family in the U.S.

More than 3.6 million people have fled from Ukraine into other countries, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Over 4.3 million children have been displaced, either to neighboring countries or internally within Ukraine, according to UNICEF. This figure represents more than half of the country’s estimated population of 7.5 million children.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Specific timing and other details around the announcement were still to come.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.