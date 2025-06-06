US Attorney confirms FBI, federal agencies serve a search warrant in downtown LA

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed to NBC4 Los Angeles on Friday that federal agents were serving a search warrant in Los Angeles' Fashion District for alleged fictitious employee documents.

A group of people were seen outside of a business named Ambiance in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Essayli tells NBC4 that the FBI was working along with other federal agencies to serve a search warrant, which were signed by a judge, because they have probable cause to believe this employer is using fictitious documents for some of its workers.

The FBI said in a statement that they are supporting their partners at the Department of Homeland Security in their immigration operations all over the country, as directed by the Attorney General.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"As we have been asked to do, we are sending agents to participate in these immigration enforcement efforts. That includes assisting in cities where major operations are already underway and where we have special agents embedded on operational teams with DHS," the statement said.

According to a spokesperson with ICE, "To ensure the safety of our personnel, ICE does not confirm or discuss the existence or status of operations. The agency publicly announces the results of operations when appropriate."

"As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality," the spokesperson said.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene north of the 10 Freeway.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said in a statement on Friday that the Los Angeles Police Department was not involved in civil immigration enforcement.

He added that while the department will continue to have a visible presence in all of the communities to ensure safety, they will not be assisting or participating in any sort of mass deportations, "nor will the LAPD try to determine an individual’s immigration status," McDonnell added.

After receiving the reports of the federal immigration enforcement actions in Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that "As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place."

Bass added that these tactics sow terror in the communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in the city.

She said that her office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. "We will not stand for this," she added.

This comes after reports of ICE agents being present at a Home Depot in Westlake Friday morning.