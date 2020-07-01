US Air Force

Pilot Killed in Fighter Jet Crash at SC Air Force Base

The pilot died after crashing during a routine training mission

By Sophie Reardon

In this May 13,2018, file photo, an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft flies during a demonstration at the Dyess Big Country Air and Space Expo, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A U.S. Air Force pilot was killed in a fighter jet crash Tuesday night during a training mission at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

The aircraft was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Commander Larry Sullivan said in a statement.

The F-16CM Fighting Falcon crashed on the military base around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the base's Facebook page. The pilot died after being taken to Prisma Tuomey Hospital, according to NBC affiliate WIS-TV.

The pilot has not yet been identified and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the base said.

The crash comes two weeks after 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen died in a routine training accident off the coast of northern England.

