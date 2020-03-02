crime

UPS Worker Planning Mass Shooting Had 20,000 Rounds of Ammo, Calif. Police Say

Thomas Andrews, 32, was arrested on charges of criminal threats, evading police, driving under the influence, and several counts of weapons violations

By Diana San Juan

A Sunnyvale resident was arrested Sunday for reportedly planning a mass shooting at the city’s UPS facility where he worked.

Thomas Andrews, 32, sent threatening text messages to his boss saying he would shoot up the facility, and upon investigation, police discovered he was a registered gun owner.

Andrews led officers on a pursuit after he was spotted in the area of Fair Oaks Avenue and Maude Avenue around 11: 15 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit down Highway 101 and Andrews was taken into custody near Bailey Road.

Officers located over 20,000 rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s home, 5 tactical style rifles, 1 shotgun, 3 handguns and body armor, police said.

Andrews was arrested on charges of criminal threats, evading police, driving under the influence, and several counts of weapons violations.

