Man Caught on Camera Brandishing Rifle at Protest Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon

A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon after video captured by protesters showed a heated confrontation with the man allegedly pointing an assault weapon at demonstrators.

Jacob Daniel Bracken was accused of pulling a weapon on a large crowd of protesters at Euclid Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Upland June 1. Protesters called Upland police. In the video, Bracken can be seen holding the weapon and yelling, "Back the f*** up!"

"What this person did was unacceptable," Upland Police Chief Darren Goodman said in an interview with NBCLA. "I would hope that people could accept difference of opinion and different views without taking a violent position, just like I hope the protesters can learn to continue to be peaceful in their protests and not destroy property."

#Upland- Jacob Bracken the man accused of pulling an assault rifle on protestors in #Upland on Monday has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. I sat down with @UplandPD_Chief to get his reaction to the charges. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/vmwMFmwppW — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) June 3, 2020

Goodman said they had videos and photos that showed Bracken allegedly pointed the weapon at a person, hence the assault with deadly weapon charge.

A witness who claims to know Bracken said someone was walking across the street Monday afternoon to engage with the protesters, and said they were "rushed." That's when he turned around and he saw Bracken allegedly brandish the weapon.

Explanation from a friend of the man who pulled out the gun. The suspect does NOT live at that location. pic.twitter.com/FZ2Kl4GUZQ — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) June 2, 2020

A protester who witnessed the confrontation said they were just trying to peafecully protest, and he saw nothing but hate and racism.

I always try and get both sides pic.twitter.com/EBvvHvQtrn — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) June 2, 2020

a video of what happened right before jacob bracken took out the AR-15 in upland. the men with the flags were stopping traffic so they could cross the street and instigate the protesters, all while bracken was pointing his assault rifle at them pic.twitter.com/Rba4BWTpXq — kris (@d3adbeatdad) June 2, 2020

Police told NBCLA that the location was not Bracken's property, and he is a Rancho Cucamonga resident.

The raucous demonstration eventually ended with protesters hugging officers.

#Upland protest ends with protesters and @UplandPD sharing handshakes & hugs. @UplandPD_Chief tells me “ I support peaceful protests but as soon as violence arises the message is lost.” #Leadership #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/ocQm9j0J6Z — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) June 2, 2020

Bracken could face up to four years in prison or six months in county jail. He could also face a possible fine of up to $10,000, if convicted as charged.

"Thankfully, through the restraint of the protestors and the swift investigation by the Upland Police Department, a potential tragedy may have been avoided," police said in a statement.