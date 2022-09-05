North Dakota

University Staffers Were Searching for Missing Native American Artifacts. They Found Dozens of Dead Bodies.

What started as a search for artifacts once on display at the University of North Dakota library resulted in the discovery of remains in cardboard boxes — and sparked a reckoning.

statue dedicated to Sioux leader Sitting Bull seen in front of the Ralph Engelstad Arena at the University of North Dakota
AP Photo/Dave Kolpack

Last winter, University of North Dakota English professor Crystal Alberts started searching for a missing pipe, a headdress and moccasins once on display at the school’s library, heading deep into the recesses of the nearly 140-year-old campus. 

The collection was removed from the library in 1988, after students questioned whether the university should be showcasing objects of religious significance to Native Americans. Alberts, a colleague and her assistant searched in back rooms and storage closets, opening unmarked cardboard boxes. 

Inside one of them, Alberts spotted the pipe. The assistant reached for it, she said.

“Don’t touch it,” Alberts recalls saying.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

North DakotaNative Americans
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us