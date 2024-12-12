A teacher at the University of Pennsylvania came under fire this week after comments she made online about the man accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

Assistant professor of English and Cinema & Media Studies at the University of Pennsylvania Julia Alekseyeva shared her thoughts in a video on TikTok as well as several stories on her Instagram page.

Alekseyeva has since deleted her TikTok account and her Instagram is currently set to private.

She took to her X account, formerly known as Twitter, to issue an apology.

Late last night I posted a TikTok, as well as several stories on my Instagram. These were completely insensitive and inappropriate, and I retract them wholly. I do not condone violence and I am genuinely regretful of any harm the posts have caused. — Julia Alekseyeva 🌹 (@thesoviette) December 11, 2024

The Deputy Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, Jeffrey Kallberg, issued a statement on the teacher's social media activity that reads: "Much concern was raised by recent social media posts attributed to Assistant Professor Julia Alekseyeva. Her comments regarding the shooting of Brian Thompson in New York City were antithetical to the values of both the School of Arts and Sciences and the University of Pennsylvania, and they were not condoned by the School or the University. Upon reflection, Assistant Professor Alekseyeva has concurred that the comments were insensitive and inappropriate and has retracted them. We welcome this correction and regret any dismay or concern this may have caused."

Mangione graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020.