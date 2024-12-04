UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot outside NYC hotel

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a Manhattan hotel early Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

Thompson, 50, was shot in the chest outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel at 1335 Ave of the Americas, police said. Police are investigating the shooting as a possible targeted attack against the insurance giant CEO, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York.

Thompson was initially found unconscious and unresponsive, and was taken to Mount Sinai West hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, according to the NYPD.

UnitedHealth Group was set to hold an investor day at the Hilton on Wednesday but canceled it after reports of the shooting, CNBC reports.

“I’m afraid that we – some of you may know we’re dealing with very serious medical situation with one of our team members,” UnitedHealth Group staff said during the investor day, according to a transcript obtained by CNBC. “And as a result, I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I’m sure you’ll understand.”

The shooting happened around 6:46 a.m. on 54th Street at 1335 Avenue of the Americas, police said. Thompson was set to enter the Hilton at the hotel's 54th Street entrance where the shooter was waiting for him, sources tell News 4.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said it did not appear to be a random attack.

"This was not what appears to be a just random act of violence. It seems to be clearly targeted by an individual and we will apprehend that individual,” he said.

Adams said police were reviewing evidence from the scene, including video.

No arrests have been made in the case and police said they are looking for the gunman who left the scene wearing all black clothing, some kind of face mask and a backpack. A witness said they saw the gunman take off on a bicycle after the shooting.

News 4 obtained a photo of the suspected shooter holding the weapon outside the hotel.

Police believe the shooter was lying in wait for Thompson since other people passed by the shooter and he did not target them, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case tell NBC New York.

UnitedHealthcare released a statement following the shooting: “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

The Hilton is in a bustling part of Manhattan, a short walk from tourist sites such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Center, and often dense with tourists and office workers on weekday mornings. The popular Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting is set to take place Wednesday evening.

Thompson has served as UnitedHealthcare CEO for more than three years having been named to the top job in April 2021, according to his official bio. Thompson had been with UnitedHealthcare since 2004.

