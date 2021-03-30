Brown University

Undergraduates at Brown Vote for University to Offer Reparations

They want reparations in several forms, including preferential admission for descendants of enslaved people, direct payments to descendants and targeted investments in Black communities

In this May 7, 2012 file photo, people walk past Sayles Hall on the campus of Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island.
Steven Senne/AP (File)

Undergraduate students at Brown University have voted overwhelmingly that the institution should offer reparations to descendants of slaves who were affiliated with the school and its founders, NBC News reports.

Undergraduate students at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island, voted on two referendum questions last week during its annual election. One asked whether Brown should make "all possible efforts to identify the descendants of enslaved Africans who were entangled with and/or afflicted by the University and Brown family and their associates." The other asked whether Brown should provide reparations to those descendants of slaves. The questions were approved with about 89 percent and 85 percent, respectively.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The students voted for reparations in multiple forms, including preferential admission for descendants of enslaved people, direct payments to descendants and targeted investments in Black communities, according to the Undergraduate Council of Students.

U.S. & World

Suez Canal 23 mins ago

Probe Underway, Day After Cargo Ship Freed in Suez Canal

CDC 14 hours ago

‘Right Now, I'm Scared': CDC Chief Warns of ‘Impending Doom' as Virus Cases Rise

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Brown Universityreparations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us