69 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow shot down in a massive attack, city's mayor says

A total of 69 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital were shot down in a massive attack on Tuesday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The attack, the biggest targeting Moscow in months, came as a Ukrainian delegation was set to meet with America’s top diplomat in Saudi Arabia about ending the three-year war with Russia.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At least 11 of the drones were shot down in the Ramensky and Domodedovo districts of the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, Sobyanin said on the messaging app Telegram. He didn't specify where the other drones were shot down, noting only that they were “flying towards Moscow."

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said that one person was killed and three more wounded as the result of the drone attack. The attack damaged seven apartments in a residential building in the Ramensky district, he said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Sobyanin said the roof of a building in Moscow also sustained damage, which he described as “insignificant.”

Flights have been restricted in and out of three Moscow airports, including Domodedovo and Zhukovsky to the south and southeast of the city and Sheremetyevo to the north, according to Russian civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia.

Train traffic through the Domodedovo railway station also has been halted, local officials reported.

President Donald Trump said he is "finding it difficult" to deal with Ukraine in trying to end the war and that he is "doing very well with Russia."