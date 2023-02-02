Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine Warns a New Russian Offensive Is Imminent as Troops Amass on the Border

Ukrainian officials say they fear that Russia's military is regrouping and preparing an imminent attack designed to turn the tide of the war in Moscow's favor 

Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears the one-year mark, Kyiv is sounding an increasingly urgent warning: President Vladimir Putin is preparing a major new offensive.

Ukrainian officials say they fear that Russia's military is regrouping and preparing an imminent attack designed to turn the tide of the war in Moscow's favor — its ranks bolstered by hundreds of thousands of conscripts called up last fall.

“We should understand that the threat of a new and another offensive will remain until we defeat Russia,” Yuriy Sak, a senior defense ministry official, told NBC News in an interview Thursday.

President Joe Biden announced the United States is sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of an effort by NATO allies to provide Kyiv with dozens of armored vehicles.
This article tagged under:

