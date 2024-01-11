Ukraine war live updates: Allies condemn Russia for exploiting UN Security Council membership; Pope warns of ‘forgotten' war

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukraine's international allies issued a joint statement Wednesday accusing Russia of exploiting its position as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council to acquire weapons from North Korea.

The export of weapons from North Korea violates multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, according to a statement released by the United States Mission to the United Nations.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. and its Western allies had released a statement condemning the alleged import of North Korean missiles to Russia.

A Kremlin spokesperon on Tuesday declined to comment when asked to respond to U.S. claims that Russia used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine on Dec. 30. and Jan. 2.

Mikhail Metzel | Afp | Getty Images

In other news, Pope Francis warned yesterday that there is a risk of the war in Ukraine becoming "forgotten."

"It is our duty to do everything so that this war is not shrouded in silence," the pope said. He called on the international community and those responsible for the conflict to find peaceful solutions.

Pope Francis condemned strikes on civilians and key infrastructure saying they "are unworthy and unacceptable and cannot be justified by any way."

— Sophie Kiderlin

Pope Francis says there is risk of Ukraine becoming a 'forgotten war'

Pope Francis says there is a risk of the war in Ukraine becoming "forgotten," according to a translated statement from the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), quoting a letter from the pope to the head of the UGCC, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk.

"It is our duty to do everything so that this war is not shrouded in silence," the pope said. He called on the international community and those responsible for the conflict to find peaceful solutions.

Pope Francis condemned strikes on civilians and key infrastructure saying they "are unworthy and unacceptable and cannot be justified by any way."

— Sophie Kiderlin

Ukraine, Lithuania sign defense support agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that he and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda signed a new defense support agreement.

"I am grateful for Lithuania's new defense support that we have agreed upon—not only aid but also joint production—particularly of anti-drone equipment, which is critical at the frontline, as well as other areas of defense production. We signed relevant documents today," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also described weapons and other equipment as well as training for military personnel and Lithuania's role in the process of clearing mines in Ukraine as "sources of strength."

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said that he was making a surprise visit to Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia{=null}.

— Sophie Kiderlin

It's time for 'diplomatic action' in Ukraine, Italy's defense minister says

The time has come for diplomatic action to pave the way for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Italy's defense minister said on Wednesday.

Guido Crosetto told the Italian Parliament that following the failure of the 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive to produce decisive results, "it seems the moment has come for incisive diplomatic action alongside the aid we are providing because there is a series of important signals coming from both sides," he said, the ANSA news agency reported.

Crosetto called on Italian lawmakers to remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine. The government voted in December to extend military aid to Kyiv by a further year.

"Our support to Ukraine remains strong and totally unchanged," he told the lower house of Parliament Wednesday.

Kay Nietfeld | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

As the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its second anniversary in February, neither side is in a position to capitulate or compromise in the conflict. Ukraine's counteroffensive last summer failed to shift the front lines significantly and Russian forces are heavily entrenched in fortified positions across the south and east of Ukraine.

Military experts predict little change in 2024 unless Western support for Ukraine dries up, and warn that neither side will be ready for peace talks unless they hold the upper-hand in the war, giving them negotiating power in any talks.

A day before the World Economic Forum begins in Davos, Switzerland, next Monday, Ukraine and Switzerland are due to co-host a summit of national security advisors from Ukraine's international allies with the focus on promoting Ukraine's 10-point peace plan. Russia will not be attending the event.

— Holly Ellyatt

Western allies condemn arms transfers between North Korea and Russia

The U.S and its Western allies issued a statement Tuesday condemning alleged arms transfers between North Korea and Russia.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) export and Russia's procurement of DPRK ballistic missiles, as well as Russia's use of these missiles against Ukraine," said the joint statement, issued by the foreign ministers of the U.S., U.K., EU, Australia, Germany, Canada and partner nations.

"The transfer of these weapons increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, supports Russia's war of aggression, and undermines the global non-proliferation regime," they noted, adding that Russia's use of North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine also provides "valuable technical and military insights" to Pyongyang.

"We are deeply concerned about the security implications that this cooperation has in Europe, on the Korean Peninsula, across the Indo-Pacific region, and around the world," the statement added.

Vladimir Smirnov | Afp | Getty Images

The U.S. accused Russia of using North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, with Ukraine's international partners condemning their use.

When asked on Tuesday to comment on the White House's claims, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said "we are leaving it with no comment."

"I just want to remind [you] that Ukraine is targeting our territories, like Belgorod, with missiles that are manufactured by foreign states, like Germany, France," he added.

— Holly Ellyatt

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

