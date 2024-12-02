Russia-Ukraine War

US will send Ukraine $725 million more in counter-drone systems, anti-personnel land mines

Ukraine has been pressing for more of the longer-range missiles to strike additional targets inside Russia.

By Tara Copp and Matthew Lee | The Associated Press

The United States is preparing to send Ukraine an additional $725 million in military assistance, including counter-drone systems and munitions for its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which could indicate more of the longer-range missiles are headed to the battlefield.

Two U.S. officials did not confirm whether the munitions for the HIMARS are the coveted ATACMS — the Army Tactical Missile System — but Ukraine has been pressing for more of the longer-range missiles to strike additional targets inside Russia.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the announcement before it was made public.

The package also includes more anti-personnel landmines that Ukraine is counting on to slow Russian and North Korean ground forces in the Kursk region.

This is a developing story.

