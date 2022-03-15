What to Know Ahead of Ukrainian President's Address to Congress

As Russian forces continue to attack his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress Wednesday in another plea to Western nations for help.

“President Zelinsky has been a beacon of freedom and fierce opportunity to tyranny across the world, and I would love to hear specifically what he would like, what he needs and I think we should provide anything he requests within reason,” said U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Rockwall.

Fallon says that includes military, economic and humanitarian aid.

Zelenskyy has asked for a no-fly zone. Fallon, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, discussed providing a defacto one, with surface-to-air missiles.

“This is a proxy fight. We are not going to have direct confrontation between American forces and Russian forces. And if NATO were to enforce a no-fly zone, that I would think, would lead to a hot war,” said Fallon.

For almost three weeks now, the world has watched as Ukraine tries to fend off Russian forces.

“What we should be doing to help the Ukrainians is that we need to make sure that we are continually sending aid, that we are continually making sure that we are supplying them with the recon and any other sort of intelligence, real-time intelligence that we can give them," said U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth. "And to let them know that for as long as this is going to last, that they are going to have a partner in the United States."

President Joe Biden will head to Brussels next week to attend a NATO summit to discuss the invasion of Ukraine.

"I expected that there would be many trips to go meet with our friends in NATO and Western allies to talk about this,” said Veasey.

Wednesday, Congress expects to learn more specifics from the Ukrainian president.