Texas Baptist Men Send Volunteers to Help Ukrainian Refugees

The Texas Baptist Men organization is working to help Ukrainian refugees and get supplies to those who have stayed in the country.

"I've never seen anything like this," said John Hall with Texas Baptist Men.

He recently returned to North Texas from Chelm, Poland, where TBM has partnered with a small church to volunteer at a shelter about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border.

"It is both the most difficult trip I've ever been on, and yet, it has also been the most inspiring and challenging thing I've ever seen," he said.

Hall said about 200 Ukrainian refugees, most of them women and children, stay at the church in Chelm each night. It is one of five shelters in Poland that the TBM has partnered with to help.

"They are coming into Poland tired; emotionally, physically, spiritually exhausted," Hall said. "They barely speak, and when they do, it's in a whisper."

Hall said TBM volunteers will be cleaning, repairing anything that needs it, sorting through donations, setting up beds, doing laundry; anything that needs to be done to keep the shelter running smoothly, while helping support Polish volunteers.

"I was in New Orleans shortly after Hurricane Katrina. I saw the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. I was on the shores of Sri Lanka after the tsunami 15 years ago," Hall said. "This is the most devastating trip I've ever been on."

Hall said TBM will send about 10 volunteers at a time for 2-week stays in Poland. He said the mission will be a long one.

"Every time we serve we just hope that it provides a little bit of hope, a little bit of help, and some level of healing," Hall said. "Pray, go, and give. Those are the simplest things you can do."

If you would like to donate or volunteer to go on future missions to Poland, visit their website for more information.