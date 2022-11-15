Russian Missile Strikes Leave Ukrainians in the Dark, Including Dallas Woman's Family

People across Ukraine were in the dark Tuesday night after Russia dropped close to 100 missiles across several cities, from Kyiv in the north to Lviv in the west.

Dallas resident Yulia Lukyanchenko, who spoke to NBC 5 earlier this year of loved ones sheltering in Rivne near the Polish border in western Ukraine, said she learned that two missiles also knocked out critical infrastructure in her hometown.

“People right now are without power without water. As far as I know, some people are using generators, but most of the city has been affected,” said Lukyanchenko.

Lukyanchenko said it was a moment her cousins prepared for. They stocked up on supplies and portable stoves, as they do their best to maintain some sense of normalcy nearly nine months into the war.

“I think a lot of Ukrainians say, 'We have to enjoy our life now because we don't know that will be alive tomorrow,'” she said.

Tuesday, the Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens near the border with Ukraine. It led to Polish leaders convening an emergency security and defense meeting and agreeing to increase military readiness.

President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. If confirmed, it would mark the first time during the war that Russian weapons touched down in a NATO country.

It’s a claim denied by Russia but one Lukyanchenko said echoes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s warnings that Ukraine wouldn’t be the only country scathed by Russia’s attack.

“It’s pretty devastating that now this is expanding beyond the borders of Ukraine,” said Lukyanchenko.

For now, Lukyanchenko said she's grateful that family in both countries are safe.

She also remains in awe of her fellow Ukrainians who refuse to back down.

“Everyone I’ve talked to they say, ‘This won't break us. You know, we believe that Ukraine will win in the war. And if Russians want us to freeze during this winter, we will, but we won't give up,'" she said.

The White House said President Biden has offered support for Poland and the county's investigation into the explosion.