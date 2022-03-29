North Texas Musicians Plan ‘A Night for Ukraine' Benefit Concert Wednesday

Musicians, folk dancers and other artists are coming together in North Texas to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

"A Night for Ukraine," presented by the 14th District MWSA, is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral Auditorium. It will also stream live online.

Country music singer Michael Martin Murphey will be among nearly two dozen performers, including local Ukrainian violinist Marina Dichenko, the Irving Symphony String Quartet and Zorya Ukrainian dancers.

Organizers are asking for donations to the International Committee for the Red Cross and Hope House International. Organizers say 100% of proceeds will benefit aid organizations.

Here's how you can find more details on the performances and ways to donate.