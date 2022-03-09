Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Abbott Declares “Texas Day of Prayer” In Support of Ukraine

In addition to the day of prayer, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the mansion on Mar. 12 and Mar. 13.

Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool | Getty Images

In a statement released Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation marking Sunday, March 13 as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine.

The remarks were made during a conference call with 80 Texas faith leaders including Father Mykola Dovzhuk of Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston who gave the invocation on the call.

In addition to the declaration, Abbott announced that the Texas Governor's Mansion will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday, Mar. 12, and Sunday, Mar. 13 in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The Ukrainian flag will also be flown at the mansion on Saturday and Sunday.

In a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon, Abbott requested that Texans "please pray for the people of Ukraine & for peace in Europe."

This is the latest move made in support of Ukrainians after the City of Dallas unanimously voted to end its sister-city relationship with Russia.

