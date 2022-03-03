Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine, Russia Agree to Create Safe Corridor as Zelenskyy Asks Putin to Meet

The parties have reached a tentative agreement to organize safe corridors for civilians to evacuate and for humanitarian supplies to be delivered.

Ukrainian Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov (L) shakes hands with Russian negotiators prior the talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Belarus' Brest region on March 3, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russian and Ukrainian delegations convened near the border of Belarus Thursday for a second round of peace talks after initial discussions Monday failed to yield any significant breakthroughs.

A member of Ukraine’s envoy said the parties have reached a tentative agreement to organize safe corridors for civilians to evacuate and for humanitarian supplies to be delivered.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who took part in Thursday’s talks, said that Russia and Ukraine reached a preliminary understanding that cease-fires will be observed in areas where the safe corridors are established, but there appeared to be no progress in ending in the war.

"The second round of negotiations is over," Podolyak said in a Twitter post. "Unfortunately, the results Ukraine needs are not yet achieved. There is a solution only for the organization of humanitarian corridors... ." 

The talks are aimed at stopping the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine’s borders. Reuters reports that the two sides agreed to meet again soon.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs has released video from inside the city of Kharkiv on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin has warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin’s demand for its “demilitarization” and declare itself neutral, formally renouncing its bid to join NATO. Putin has long contended that Ukraine’s turn toward the West is a threat to Moscow, an argument he used to justify last week's invasion.

During a news conference Thursday, Zelenskyy challenged Putin to sit down for talks while urging the West to offer a stronger military assistance to Ukraine to fight off Russian forces.

In a sarcastic reference to a long table Putin used for his recent meetings with foreign leaders and Russian officials, Zelenskyy said: “Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 meters,” adding, “I don’t bite. What are you afraid of?”

Zelenskyy acknowledged that prospects for an agreement don’t seem promising, but emphasized the need to negotiate, adding that “any words are more important than shots.”

He also said the world has been too slow to offer support for Ukraine and prodded Western leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to deny access to the Russian warplanes. The U.S. and NATO allies have ruled out the move that would directly pit Russian and Western militaries.

Thursday's talks came as the Russian military made significant gains in the south of Ukraine as part of an effort to sever the country’s connection to the Black and Azov seas.

Russian forces are battling for control of Enerhodar, a crucial energy-producing city on the Dnieper River that accounts for about one-quarter of the country’s power generation.

