UK Police Arrest Man Over String of Stabbings in Birmingham

The arrest follows a large-scale police manhunt in the wake of the stabbings in the early hours of Sunday morning

Police forensic officers investigate after stabbings in Birmingham, northern England, Sunday Sept. 6, 2020.
Jacob King/PA via AP

British police arrested a 27-year-old man in the early Monday on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a string of stabbings in a busy nightlife district in the central England city of Birmingham over the weekend.

West Midlands Police said the suspect remains in custody after being arrested at around 4 a.m. Monday.

The arrest follows a large-scale police manhunt in the wake of the stabbings in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police released CCTV footage of the man they said was wanted on suspicion of murder.

A 23-year-old man was killed in the attacks and a man and a woman, ages 19 and 32, remain critically ill in hospital after suffering serious stab wounds.

Following the arrest, Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, said one line of enquiry “ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested.”

“Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues," he added.

