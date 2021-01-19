Cayman Islands

U.S. Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for Breaking COVID Protocols Returns Home

Skylar Mack, 18, was jailed for violating quarantine protocols after isolating for two days and abandoning her tracking device in the Cayman Islands

An 18-year-old American college student who broke the mandatory 14-day quarantine protocol for visitors to the Cayman Islands has returned home.

After spending a month behind bars in the Cayman Islands, Skylar Mack arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta after her release from prison, according to media reports.

Mack, a pre-med student from Georgia, traveled to the Cayman Islands on Nov. 27 to visit her boyfriend, 24-year-old Vanjae Ramgeet, for a jet-skiing competition. Mack said she isolated for two days and tested negative for Covid-19 before abandoning her tracking device and breaking the mandatory quarantine to attend her boyfriend’s competition.

Mack and Ramgeet were each initially sentenced to 40 hours of community service and a $2,600 fine after pleading guilty to violating Covid-19 protocols, but an appeals judge sentenced the duo to a stricter sentence for their “selfishness and arrogance,” the Cayman Compass reported.

Her family appealed to President Donald Trump for help after she was sentenced to four months in prison, which was later reduced to two months.

