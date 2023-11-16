U.S. crude prices fall nearly 4% as inventories rise

Johannes Eisele | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. crude prices fell nearly 4% on Thursday as supply rose amid demand worries in China.

The West Texas Intermediate December contract fell $3.06, or 3.99%, to $73.61 a barrel while the Brent January contract tumbled $3.02, or 3.72%, to $78.16 a barrel.

The U.S. on Wednesday reported that crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels last week while production held steady at a record 13.2 million barrels per day.

In China, meanwhile, refining throughput slowed in October from the prior month's high as industrial fuel demand weakened.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us